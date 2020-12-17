Telangana: Three killed after speeding bikes collide in Warangal Rural district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Three persons, including a four-year-old girl, died and two others sustained severe injuries after two speeding motorcycles collided with each other, on the outskirts of Sangem mandal headquarters in Warangal (Rural) district on Wednesday. The deceased persons have been identified as A Sampath, B Harish and Harsha, 4.

According to witnesses, Sampath, along with his sister-in-law Swapna and her daughter Harsha, was moving towards Gandhi Nagar from Sangem when the incident happened. While moving through Sangem outskirts, Sampath tried to overtake a tipper.

In the meantime, a speeding bike, on which two persons named A Shiva Kumar and B Harish were travelling towards Sangem from Chennaraopet, collided with Sampath’s bike and all five of them fell on the road, causing them major injuries.

It is learnt that Shiva Kumar and Harish were moving . It was only when both the vehicles were about to collide that the bikers saw each other. However, as both the bikes were moving at high speed, the mishap couldn’t be avoided. Meanwhile, cops said that the tipper ran over Sampath’s bike as well.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sangem sub-inspector K Suresh said that though they were all rushed to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, Sampath, Harish and Harsha died while undergoing treatment, during the evening hours of Wednesday. He mentioned that Shiva Kumar and Swapna too are in critical condition. The bodies of all deceased persons have been shifted for autopsy.