STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Three killed after speeding bikes collide in Warangal Rural district

A Shiva Kumar and B Harish were travelling towards Sangem from Chennaraopet, collided with Sampath’s bike and all five of them fell on the road, causing them major injuries.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Three persons, including a four-year-old girl, died and two others sustained severe injuries after two speeding motorcycles collided with each other, on the outskirts of Sangem mandal headquarters in Warangal (Rural) district on Wednesday. The deceased persons have been identified as A Sampath, B Harish and Harsha, 4.

According to witnesses, Sampath, along with his sister-in-law Swapna and her daughter Harsha, was moving towards Gandhi Nagar from Sangem when the incident happened. While moving through Sangem outskirts, Sampath tried to overtake a tipper.

In the meantime, a speeding bike, on which two persons named A Shiva Kumar and B Harish were travelling towards Sangem from Chennaraopet, collided with Sampath’s bike and all five of them fell on the road, causing them major injuries.

It is learnt that Shiva Kumar and Harish were moving . It was only when both the vehicles were about to collide that the bikers saw each other. However, as both the bikes were moving at high speed, the mishap couldn’t be avoided. Meanwhile, cops said that the tipper ran over Sampath’s bike as well.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sangem sub-inspector K Suresh said that though they were all rushed to the MGM Hospital, Warangal, Sampath, Harish and Harsha died while undergoing treatment, during the evening hours of Wednesday. He mentioned that Shiva Kumar and Swapna too are in critical condition. The bodies of all deceased persons have been shifted for autopsy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal rural district Telanagan bike accident
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp