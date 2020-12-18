STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre all talk, no action on ryots: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

The Minister made this statement after inaugurating the newly constructed Dhulimitta mandal office in Siddipet district.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. (File Photo | Sangapandian, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Continuing his scathing attack on the BJP, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that the Central government has done nothing for the welfare of ryots, other than claim that the farmers’ community is the backbone of the country.

The Minister made this statement after inaugurating the newly constructed Dhulimitta mandal office in Siddipet district. Speaking on the occasion, Harish claimed that while the previous governments of united Andhra Pradesh failed to ensure the welfare of farmers, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government took up 'Jai Kisan' as its slogan and implemented several policies for the ryots. Several officials and local people's representatives were present on the occasion.

