Kanti Velugu scheme helped 38 lakh beneficiaries in Telangana: Data

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kanti Velugu scheme in 2018-19 helped nearly 2,96,402 Lakh beneficiaries in Rangareddy district alone for reading and prescription glasses.

In a district-wise break-up, Rangareddy had the highest benefit of the scheme followed by Hyderabad with about 2,48,88a0 lakh beneficiaries. The data was revealed in an RTI filed by an advocacy group named Society for Safety of Public and Good Governance.

Overall, 23,43,642 individuals benefited from the reading glasses given as part of the scheme. eneficiaries who got prescription glasses numbered 14,95,972 people. As per the RTI, the entire campaign scheme had a funding allocation of Rs 196.79 crore and all of the same was utilised within 1 year of the scheme deployment.