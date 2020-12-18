Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary in Telangana sees increase in forest cover and animal population

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the last five years, the Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district has witnessed a significant increase in forest cover, which in turn resulted in rise in animal population.

This encouraging trend, according to officials, is the outcome of the State government's successful Haritha Haram programme and the sincere efforts of officials not only in protecting the sanctuary but also in enhancing it by planting more saplings.

The officials have been working tirelessly to protect around 2,000 hectares of sanctuary's land from the encroachers and its wildlife from the poachers throughout this year. The sanctuary is spread over 640 sq kilometers.

After planting more trees in the last five years, increasing green cover in 400 more hectares this year alone, the officials claim that the sanctuary is now a safe and best habitat for wild animals, including tigers.Interestingly, some animal are also being sighted for the first time in the sanctuary.

Speaking about the rising number of animals in Kinnerasani Wildlife sanctuary, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Katta Damodar Reddy said: "A few years ago, the population of bison was around 20 to 30. Now, their numbers have increased to 200. Animals like sambar, nilgai deer, spotted deer and chinkara were rarely seen. But they are now being regularly sighted at many places in the sanctuary."

"Now, there are also thousands of wild pigs. For the first time, leopards were spotted in places," he added, while crediting the staff for their collective effort in increasing forest cover with proper implementation of Haritha Haram as well as in protecting the sanctuary from the encroachers, smugglers and animal poachers.

Tireless work

Spread across over 640 sq km, the authorities and employees of the Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district work tirelessly and round-the-clock to protect around 2,000 hectares of land from encroachers and its wildlife from poachers