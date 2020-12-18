STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Populist schemes take a backseat in Telangana as COVID-19, economic slowdown dent revenues

The government had announced that it would pay Aasara pension to persons above 57 years of age beginning this financial year.

Published: 18th December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The economic slowdown followed by the COVID-induced lockdown has dented the Telangana government's revenues, placing it in an awkward position when it comes to implementing some of its populist schemes.

The government had announced that it would pay Aasara pension to persons above 57 years of age beginning this financial year. Presenting his maiden Budget in March, Finance Minister T Harish Rao had said: "I take immense pride in announcing that old age pension will be given to all eligible persons who are above 57 years from 2020-21."

But the implementation is being delayed due to poor revenues, according to sources. In fact, it is doubtful if the government will be able to extend the pension to more beneficiaries in the next three months.

The government had estimated that if people, who are above 57 years of age, should get Aasara pension, around 6.62 lakh new beneficiaries would be added. At present, it is paying Rs 2,016 per month towards the pension and if the new beneficiaries are added, the exchequer will be burdened with around Rs 1,600 crore per year. 

Dole for jobless youth

Another assurance given by the TRS during the elections was the monthly payment of Rs 3,016 dole to unemployed youth, for which the government needs around Rs 1,800 crore per year. But this scheme, too, has been put on the backburner with the government not even framing guidelines for it. 

Hike unlikely for government staff

Additionally, as the State Budget has been revised downward this year, the government may not take a decision on the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for its employees.

Though the government employees hope to get a 30 per cent pay hike, the State's financial position may not allow it to give them even 10 per cent. "The pay hike, if any, will be below 12 per cent," sources have said. 

There is no clarity on when the Telangana government will be able to implement its assurances, as the State’s financial position has not improved much. There might be an announcement on these measures when the State presents its 2021-22 Budget in February or March, sources have said.

Doubtful if governmentt can give Aasara pension

The Telangana government had announced that it would pay Aasara pension to persons above 57 years of age beginning this fiscal. But now, it is doubtful if the government will be able to extend the pension to more beneficiaries in the next three months

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana populist schemes Telangana government schemes Telangana government Telangana revenue
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp