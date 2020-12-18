Sculpture college mooted at Ramappa

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A college for sculpture art is set to come up at the famous Ramappa temple shortly, announced MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy on Thursday. He, along with TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, visited the SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture at Tirupathi to examine the possibilities of the endeavour.

The TRS leaders interacted with the employees of the Institute and enquired about its functioning and maintenance expenditure. Srinivas Reddy said that a detailed project report (DPR) would be submitted on the proposed sculpture college to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shortly.

The TRS MLC said that efforts were underway to turn Ramappa temple into an international tourist destination. “The sculptures at Ramappa temple are so significant that the temple itself is named after the famous sculptor Ramappa. This is the ideal destination for a sculpture college,” Srinivas Reddy said.