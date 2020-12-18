Winter’s here, but it’s barely cold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Although the winter season is here, the maximum as well as minimum temperatures in most parts of Telangana are being recorded above normal values. On Thursday, the maximum temperatures were recorded 1-3 degree Celsius above normal, whereas the minimum temperatures were 1-4 degree Celsius above normal.

As per the weather data recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Hyderabad on Thursday was 17.3 degree Celsius, which is 2.7 degree Celsius above normal, whereas in Nizamabad it was 18.9 degree Celsius, which is 4.9 degree Celsius above normal. In Khammam, the minimum temperature was 21 degree Celsius, which is 4.1 degree Celsius above normal.

The IMD has forecast mist/shallow fog at isolated places in the early hours of Friday in the north Telangana districts. Further, dry weather is expected to continue across the State.It may be mentioned here that the IMD, in its seasonal forecast for the winter season, had predicted that winter in Telangana would be warm for the most part, with minimum temperatures slightly above normal. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-18 degree Celsius over the next 3 days.