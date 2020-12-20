BJP cadre stir ahead of NABARD chief Govinda Raju's visit

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Ahead of NABARD Chairman Chintal a Govinda Raju visit to Gabhiraopet in Rajanna-Sircilla district, police deployed heavy security here on Saturday.

Karimnagar Cooperative Central Bank Limited, in cooperation with NABARD, is going to construct a godown, with a capacity of 1,200 metric tonnes in Gambhiraopet madnal with an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

BJP activists expressed their objections that officials did not follow protocol by not inviting BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for laying the foundation stone of the godown neither was his picture on the programme banner.

In a massive protest, BJP district vice president and party activists expressed their objection.

​They were stopped on the outskirts of the village and shifted to the police station. On the Sarpanch Katkam Sridhar’s request, the police let a few people go.

Sridhar, who shared the dais along with NABARD chairman, TS Cooperative Bank chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao and other officials, expressing his resentment and walked out from meeting.