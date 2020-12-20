BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao sees 25 glitches in Dharani portal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a Constitutional violation to reject property registrations except when it falls under Section 22 (A) of The Registration Act, 1908, said former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao. He asserted that the State government had no right to link unrelated issues to property registrations.

While the declared objectives of the government were good, the software (Dharani) to achieve the same had flopped, he said.

peaking at a press conference at the BJP State office, Rao alleged that the State government had not furnished the correct details to the High Court. He said more than 25 problems have arisen in the one-stop Dharani portal for land transactions and issues.

“The sub-registrar has no right to say that he will not register a document for regularising properties under LRS/BRS schemes. Due to uncertainty over registrations, builders, realtors, document writers, public, State revenue etc are suffering huge losses,” Rao said.

Pointing out the “shortcomings”, he said, “Registrations are conducted on a Central Act which is in the Concurrent List, and the stamp duty paid to the government is eternal. But, in the new system, if the applicant cannot turn up on the day the slot is allotted, then he/she loses the slot booking fee.”

“The new system will only benefit fraudsters as link documents of the property are not being sought. The sub-registrar is not validating every document. Hence, applicants were unable to avail bank loans,” he said.