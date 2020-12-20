STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao sees 25 glitches in Dharani portal

While the declared objectives of the government were good, the software (Dharani) to achieve the same had flopped, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said. 

Published: 20th December 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National Gen Secy P Muralidhar Rao

BJP National Gen Secretaryy P Muralidhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a Constitutional violation to reject property registrations except when it falls under Section 22 (A) of The Registration Act, 1908, said former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao. He asserted that the State government had no right to link unrelated issues to property registrations. 

While the declared objectives of the government were good, the software (Dharani) to achieve the same had flopped, he said. 

peaking at a press conference at the BJP State office, Rao alleged that the State government had not furnished the correct details to the High Court. He said more than 25 problems have arisen in the one-stop Dharani portal for land transactions and issues. 

“The sub-registrar has no right to say that he will not register a document for regularising properties under LRS/BRS schemes. Due to uncertainty over registrations, builders, realtors, document writers, public, State revenue etc are suffering huge losses,” Rao said.

Pointing out the “shortcomings”, he said, “Registrations are conducted on a Central Act which is in the Concurrent List, and the stamp duty paid to the government is eternal. But, in the new system, if the applicant cannot turn up on the day the slot is allotted, then he/she loses the slot booking fee.” 

“The new system will only benefit fraudsters as link documents of the property are not being sought. The sub-registrar is not validating every document. Hence, applicants were unable to avail bank loans,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Muralidhar Rao
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp