 Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy questions BJP Telangana President over fuel hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was provoking youth with his speeches and was not concerned about people’s issues.

Criticising the BJP government over the increase in LPG and petrol prices, he questioned Sanjay whether the latter knew about anything other than temples.

He termed the increase in prices almost every day for the past 15 days as “slow poison”.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the BJP rose to power with the promise of transferring Rs 15 lakh to the accounts of the poor.

“Can you share your opinion through the media on distribution of Rs 15 lakh to the poor?” he asked.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, he recalled that Union Minister Smriti Irani had protested against a slight increase in the prices of gas cylinders.

The price back then was just over Rs 400 and now it’s over Rs 700, he said, adding that the price of petrol and diesel had more than doubled.

“Which is important for you? Is it the Kalikamata endowment disputed land or people’s issues such as rising prices? Will you speak to the PM over exorbitant fuel prices,” he questioned Sanjay.