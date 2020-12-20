STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC issues show-cause notice to former Secunderabad Cantonment Board vice-president

​It may be recalled that earlier on September 22, seven of the eight elected members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board had voted in the favor of the no-confidence-motion against him. 

The notice dated December 17, has given Rama Krishna seven days to reply. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has issued a show-cause notice to former Secunderabad Cantonment Board, vice-president, J Rama Krishna asking for an explanation as to why his building at Entrenchment Road in East Marredpally should not be pulled down, as it is an unauthorised construction. 

The notice dated December 17, has given Rama Krishna seven days to reply. 

‘Vendetta’

Calling it a vendetta against him by the TRS government, the former TRS leader said that the notice has been served to him to intimidate him because he quit the TRS and raised his voice against the party. Rama Krishna had joined the BJP recently. 

“This building is a 40-year-old structure and I have owned this building for the last 15 years. This move is completely politically motivated and is vindictive. It is sad to see the Municipal Corporation’s selective administration. At the same time, I am willing go by the GHMC rules and if there are any changes to be made to the building, I am willing to do it,” said the former SCB vice-president.

No-confidence motion by SCB

Meanwhile, on Saturday, seven SCB ward members moved a no-confidence motion against Rama Krishna, which has also been taken up by the board. 

​It may be recalled that earlier on September 22, seven of the eight elected members of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board had voted in the favor of the no-confidence-motion against him. 

However, the no-confidence motion was declared null and void, after Rama Krishna moved the High Court on the grounds that he was not served the 48-hour notice, mandatory as per the Cantonment Act. The High Court ruled in favour of Rama Krishna.  

