Not violating Schedule V: Telangana government to High Court

Published: 20th December 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government told the State High Court that the Regulation of layouts and plots in Schedule V areas under Telangana Regulation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020 shall be taken up strictly in accordance with the Telangana Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation, 1959, as amended by Regulation 1 of 1970. 

The Telangana Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Rules, 1969 are also applicable subsequent to the enactment of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020 (Act 9 of 2020). 

Interest of Scheduled Tribes pertaining to immovable properties in Scheduled Areas will be protected as per provisions of said Regulation, it noted.

The State government, represented by Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, filed a counter affidavit in the PIL filed by K Veeramallu, president of Aadhaar society from Warangal, and S Kanna Raju, member of Adivasula Hakkula Parirakshana Sangam, Khammam. 

The PIL seeks a stay on registration of properties in the Fifth Schedule areas in Telangana through Dharani website operationalised vide Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020. 

On an earlier occasion, the court tagged this PIL with batch petitions filed on Dharani issue and will come up for hearing on December 21. 

Provisions of Telangana Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation, 1959 as amended by Regulation 1 of 1970 and Regulation 1 of 1978 are applicable in the Scheduled Areas for protection of tribals from exploitative land deals.

Further, the government said in order to dispel the apprehensions of people in the Scheduled areas in respect of protecting their interest as envisaged under the Constitution, the State has issued a memo on October 22 this year instructing to take strict necessary action as per the Telangana Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulation, 1959 as amended by Regulation 1 of 1970.

Telangana is covered under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of India and the Scheduled areas consist of 1,180 scheduled villages spread over 85 mandals in nine districts — Adilabad, Komrambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulug, Warangal (Rural), Mahbubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool.

