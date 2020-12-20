STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petition seeks help of retired judges to clear pending cases

At present, there are only 13 judges in the High Court as against the sanctioned strength of 24.

Published: 20th December 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:26 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to about 2.2 lakh pending cases before the Telangana High Court as on November 30, a petition has been filed before the High Court with a plea to direct the authorities concerned to take steps to appoint retired judges of the High Court to sit and act as judges of this court as per Article 224-A of the Constitution of India. 

Senior advocate S Satyam Reddy, in his writ petition, submitted that as 50 per cent of judges’ posts in the High Court were vacant and as the appointments were unduly delayed, it affected the justice delivery system and also the right to life of the advocates as they were not able to get the cases listed and disposed of. 

At present, there are only 13 judges in the High Court as against the sanctioned strength of 24. 

The total pendency of cases as on November 30 this year stands at 2,20,891. Besides, 300 new cases are being filed every day. 

“This is affecting my right to professional life as an advocate which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”, he added.

Secretary to Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary General to Supreme Court of India, Secretary to State Law Department and the Registrar General of Telangana High Court were named as the respondents. 

The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.

