Seven IAS, five IPS officers to retire in 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven IAS and five IPS officers are going to retire in 2021. Out of the seven IAS officers, three are regular recruitees.

State Finance Commission member-secretary Suresh Chandha, Education special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran and Rajiv Ranjan Mishra were the regular recruitees.

​Rajiv Ranjan Mishra is currently on Central deputation.

The other IAS officers who are not regular recruitees and will retire are T Chirnajeevulu, MV Reddy, L Shashidhar, and D Venkateshwara Rao.

IPS officers who are going to retire in 2021 are CID IGP P Pramod Kumar, ADGP M Gopikrishna, ADGP J Purnachandra Rao, Director General of Police Rajiv Trivedi, and Nizamabad Range IGP N Shivashankar Reddy.