Seven IAS, five IPS officers to retire in 2021
Published: 20th December 2020
HYDERABAD: Seven IAS and five IPS officers are going to retire in 2021. Out of the seven IAS officers, three are regular recruitees.
State Finance Commission member-secretary Suresh Chandha, Education special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran and Rajiv Ranjan Mishra were the regular recruitees.
Rajiv Ranjan Mishra is currently on Central deputation.
The other IAS officers who are not regular recruitees and will retire are T Chirnajeevulu, MV Reddy, L Shashidhar, and D Venkateshwara Rao.
IPS officers who are going to retire in 2021 are CID IGP P Pramod Kumar, ADGP M Gopikrishna, ADGP J Purnachandra Rao, Director General of Police Rajiv Trivedi, and Nizamabad Range IGP N Shivashankar Reddy.