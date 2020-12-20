'University not following guidelines': Bhongir MP Komatireddy writes to Health Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said SC, ST, and BC students are facing injustice as the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) is not following the “guidelines” in the ongoing second-phase counselling for MBBS and BDS courses.

He appealed to Health Minister Eatala Rajender to intervene and ensure justice to the students.

A letter written by Reddy addressed to the Health Minister stated, “As per the rules, first open competition seats have to be filled followed by reserved seats. However, in contrast to the actual procedure, authorities are doing it the other way round.”

According to the MP, if the actual process is not followed, many reserved category students would lose medical seats.

​In another letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he demanded scrapping of the LRS system.