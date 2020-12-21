BJP Secunderabad members get into street fight, lodge complaints against each other

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trouble seems to brew in the BJP as two fractions of the saffron party’s Secunderabad unit were involved in a street fight over a petty issue on Sunday and later went on to lodge police complaints against each other. U Sharadha, who contested unsuccessfully from Mettuguda in the recent GHMC polls, and her husband Mallesh reportedly beat up BJP Tarnaka division president Ramu Varma during a division level meeting of the party in Lalaguda.

According to sources, Sharadha and her husband raised an objection over not getting invited to the dais although they are State executive members. In a video clip, which went viral on social media, Mallesh and Sharadha were seen attacking Ramu Varma.

Meanwhile, party sources said that Mallesh and others were not invited onto the dais as the meeting was happening in Lalapet division which not assigned to them. Later, senior party leader N Ramachander Rao stepped in to pacify them.