STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Gold smuggling through Vande Bharat flights was rampant amid pandemic

 The temporary ban on international flights during the Covid-induced lockdown did not deter the spirits of gold smugglers operating out of Gulf countries.

Published: 21st December 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The temporary ban on international flights during the Covid-induced lockdown did not deter the spirits of gold smugglers operating out of Gulf countries. Making the best use of the Centre’s Vande Bharat flights, smuggling gangs got hold of Telangana emigrants, who had lost their jobs in the pandemic and were returning home in distress, to do the deed for them. 

From April to November 2020, around 16 kg of smuggled gold, worth over `8.97 crore, was seized at the RGI Airport in Hyderabad. According to Customs officials who deal with gold seizures at the RGIA, a majority of passengers caught smuggling gold during the pandemic were carriers recruited by operators in Gulf countries. It was found that these passengers were paid commissions, based on the quantity of the gold being smuggled.

Most of the passengers, who had agreed to carry gold, knew that it was illegal and that they would face the music if caught. But they were in dire need of the commission amount. After losing jobs and returning home empty-handed, these migrants needed money, be it big or small. They believed that if they succeeded, they would go home with something in hand, and if caught, they wouldn’t lose much. The passengers caught with gold belonged to the northern parts of Telangana; most of them were tailors.

While handling passengers travelling on the Vande Bharat flights, Customs officials and security personnel at the RGIA had given top priority to health protocols, documentation and other procedures. As there was no physical contact with the passengers, officials may have focused relatively less on smuggling activities. “After the first few weeks, carriers may have found their way through the process. Despite protocols in place, 30 cases of gold smuggling were reported,” Customs officials said.In addition to gold, foreign-made cigarettes, foreign currency equivalent to `2.51 crore, and sandalwood and sandal oil worth over `40 lakh, were seized during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana gold smuggling Vande Bharat flights
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp