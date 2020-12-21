Siddipet to witness major development soon: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said that a number of initiatives are being taken up to establish offices, educational institutions, and industries along the roads leading from Siddipet to Karimnagar, Hyderabad, and Medak.

The Minister, who was in Siddipet to inaugurate various programs, said that the government’s objective in starting these initiatives is to ensure the comprehensive development takes place in the district at a faster pace.

He stated that the construction of the Collectorate, police commissioner and IT Tower were already underway. He also said that the Ring Road works sanctioned to Siddipet will start soon.