TRS supports middlemen, loots farmers, says Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday alleged that the State government is encouraging the middlemen system in the market yards and looting farmers across the State. 

Published: 21st December 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday alleged that the State government is encouraging the middlemen system in the market yards and looting farmers across the State. Addressing the media after taking part in the Warangal Rural District BJP leaders’ meeting in Hanamakonda, he said a share of the commissions from market yards goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha.

 Alleging that the CM has no interest in the well being of turmeric farmers of Nizamabad and cotton ryots in Warangal, Arvind said: “KCR and his family members are investing in educational institutions, hospitals and industries.

Why are they not encouraging the farmers to enter the cooperative sector? Even those protesting in Delhi are not farmers. They don’t come for talks but only want the laws repealed. KCR stands to lose as the new laws will block the brokerage system.”Arvind said they will keep up the pressure on PM Narendra Modi to implement the farm laws without any amendments.

