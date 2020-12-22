Protesters in Telangana demand national ban on cow slaughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, the Yuga Thulasi Foundation staged a protest - Gau Mahadharna - at Dharna Chowk on Monday.

They requested the government to declare the cow as national animal to respect the beliefs and sentiments of millions of Hindus. A two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the cows slaughtered till now.

Yuga Thulasi Foundation chairman Kollisetti Shiva Kumar said that the rulers of the State were ignoring cow slaughter to protect their vote bank and satiate a section of their voters. “Cows can be saved only if we make it a mission to protect them, or else our future generations will have to visit the zoo to have a darshan of the cow,” said BJP MLA Raja Singh.

“Every Hindu should wake up and fight for their rights. They should protect their self-respect, culture, cows, and country. If we shy away from doing so, we Hindus will face serious repercussions,” he added. “The cow is the national animal and its slaughter is banned across the country. Even our Constitution recognises this. States which are not implementing this should strictly enforce it,” said MLC N Ramchander Rao.

He said that research was being conducted to identify the therapeutic value of cow milk, ghee, and urine, and that even advanced countries were discovering its utility, especially in the treatment of chronic diseases like cancer. Raja Singh courted controversy by stating that he would retaliate against the party if it deterred him from protecting cows. “Once the party said that I was bringing disrespect to their image. I handed over my resignation then, immediately after which they pleaded me to stay back. I categorically told them that my Dharma would come first,” he said.