Telangana govt urges HC to vacate interim order on Aadhaar details

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Monday urged the High Court to vacate the interim order passed earlier directing the State not to insist on Aadhaar and caste details while registering agricultural lands on the Dharani portal. Telangana government said that it was implementing welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, and also providing crop loan waiver for which Aadhaar details were required.

In this regard, the government counsel filed additional counter affidavit with a plea to vacate stay order before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Viijaysen Reddy dealing with Public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate K Saakath challenging the State government’s decision seeking Aadhaar, caste, and family details for Dharani portal.

The petitioners’ contended that the State’s decisions were not backed by any law. After seeing the additional counter affidavit, the bench directed the petitioners to file their objections, if any, on the said affidavit and posted the matter to December 31 for further hearing.As for the Public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the registration of properties in the Fifth Schedule areas in Telangana through Dharani website, the bench directed the government to give clarification as to how the new Land Rights Law was not applicable to Schedule areas.