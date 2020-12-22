Two sloth bears rescued from Karimnagar well

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forest officials in Karimnagar rescued two sloth bears that had fallen into an agricultural well at Bommanapally village in Chigurumamidi mandal on Monday.

The bears were tranquilized and later shifted in cages to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for medical care.

They will be kept under observation at the zoo and be released into the wild after they are deemed fit.

Karimnagar DFO SJ Asha said that when such incidents take place, forest officials usually place a ladder into the well so that the bear climb out by themselves. Sometimes, even a net is used to pull them out. However, on Monday, even though the forest staff lowered a net into the well, the bear refused to climb out, probably because of the presence of people outside.