Kishan is our CM, not KCR: Soyam Bapu Rao

Soyam was speaking alongside Kishan Reddy, who made his first visit to the district, after assuming charge as the MoS, on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inspects the ongoing works at RIMS super-specialty hospital in Adilabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD : Stating  that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not been making any efforts to release funds for the development of the district, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, on Tuesday, said, “Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy is our Chief Minister, as he is working towards the development of tribals in the State.”

Soyam was speaking alongside Kishan Reddy, who made his first visit to the district, after assuming charge as the MoS, on Tuesday. They participated in an awareness programme on the Centre’s new farm laws.

“The CM forced farmers to cultivate the fine paddy variety this season. He threatened not to give them Rythu Bandhu benefits. Scared, the farmers cultivated the crop, but now the CM is not buying it from them,” Soyam alleged. He urged the MoS to release Centre’s share of funds for various development projects in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan called the Chief Minister a “farmhouse CM”, as he, in the last five-and-a-half years, had “barely visited the Secretariat”. “During the Telangana Statehood movement, 1,200 students lost their lives. Many families were left in the lurch, but only one family is reaping the benefits: KCR’s,” Kishan said. “MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and KCR are partners in a dictatorship. Without MIM, TRS is nothing,” he added. 

