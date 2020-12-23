Telangana ‘skywalks’ the talk on road safety

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of Telangana’s first-ever skywalk is underway at the busy Uppal Junction. The structure would emerge as the second engineering marvel in the city after the Durgam Cheruvu cable-bridge. The 660-metre-long skywalk would open to six sides of the road and integrate with the Uppal Metro Station at the concourse level.

The skywalk’s construction began a few days ago, and is expected to be completed within a year. The project is being taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at an estimated cost of `26 crore.

The skywalk has become a necessity as Uppal is one of the busiest junctions, where traffic congestions and pedestrian mishaps are frequent. The State government has taken up the skywalk project to prevent accidents involving pedestrians and to ease traffic movement. RP Projects Private Limited has been assigned the task of constructing the skywalk.

HMDA officials told Express said that the 6.15-metre-high skywalk would have an aesthetically pleasing design. The six entry and exit points would have a combination of staircases, lifts and escalators. Unlike conventional skywalks that facilitate passage from one end to the other, the Uppal skywalk will facilitate pedestrian movement in multiple directions. It would open to the Uppal bus stop, Ramanthapur bus stop, NGRI park, Nagole bus stop, MRO office and Uppal Junction.

Pedestrian comfort a priority for govt: HMDA

The State government wants to encourage pedestrians to use skywalks to reduce accidents and check traffic chaos. “Pedestrian safety, convenience and comfort is of paramount interest to the State government. Skywalks have been planned at major junctions of the city to facilitate pedestrian crossings and reduce accidents,” said HMDA officials