STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana ‘skywalks’ the talk on road safety

660-metre-long skywalk being built at Uppal to prevent pedestrian mishaps

Published: 23rd December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

​The skywalk has become a necessity as Uppal is one of the busiest junctions, where traffic congestions and pedestrian mishaps are frequent.

​The skywalk has become a necessity as Uppal is one of the busiest junctions, where traffic congestions and pedestrian mishaps are frequent.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The construction of Telangana’s first-ever skywalk is underway at the busy Uppal Junction. The structure would emerge as the second engineering marvel in the city after the Durgam Cheruvu cable-bridge. The 660-metre-long skywalk would open to six sides of the road and integrate with the Uppal Metro Station at the concourse level.

 The skywalk’s construction began a few days ago, and is expected to be completed within a year. The project is being taken up by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at an estimated cost of `26 crore.

The skywalk has become a necessity as Uppal is one of the busiest junctions, where traffic congestions and pedestrian mishaps are frequent. The State government has taken up the skywalk project to prevent accidents involving pedestrians and to ease traffic movement. RP Projects Private Limited has been assigned the task of constructing the skywalk.

HMDA officials told Express said that the 6.15-metre-high skywalk would have an aesthetically pleasing design. The six entry and exit points would have a combination of staircases, lifts and escalators. Unlike conventional skywalks that facilitate passage from one end to the other, the Uppal skywalk will facilitate pedestrian movement in multiple directions. It would open to the Uppal bus stop, Ramanthapur bus stop, NGRI park, Nagole bus stop, MRO office and Uppal Junction. 

Pedestrian comfort a priority for govt: HMDA
The State government wants to encourage pedestrians to use skywalks to reduce accidents and check traffic chaos. “Pedestrian safety, convenience and comfort is of paramount interest to the State government. Skywalks have been planned at major junctions of the city to facilitate pedestrian crossings and reduce accidents,” said HMDA officials

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana skywalk Telangana
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp