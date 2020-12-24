Bank driver attempts to rob DCCB in Banswada

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A bank vehicle driver made an attempt to break into the Nizamabad DCCB in Banswada town on Tuesday midnight. However, the police caught him while he was trying to escape through a back window of the bank building. According to Banswada police SHO D Ramakrishna Reddy, the driver, S Naveen had brought `2 crore from Nizamabad to the Banswada branch on Tuesday. He had helped in moving the box carrying money to the strongroom and had noted how the cash was deposited. He had also made a video of the bank premises on his mobile phone.

Later, with an intention to steal the money, he reached the bank after midnight. He used an iron rod and some drilling equipment to break into the bank. Upon hearing a loud noise from the bank, locals alerted the police. They immediately reached the spot and nabbed Naveen. Bank officials have filed a plaint against the driver.