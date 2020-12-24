STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, farmers launch postcard protest

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy pointed out that both Ramappa-Rangaya and Ramappa-Pakala projects had almost reached the final stage.

24th December 2020

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, along with several farmers, staged a protest here on Wednesday against Central government directives to halt the works of Ramappa-Rangaya and Ramappa-Pakala projects. As part of the protest, Narsampet farmers launched a postcard protest and mailed several postcard letters to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, appealing to the latter to withdraw the decision to halt the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy pointed out that both Ramappa-Rangaya and Ramappa-Pakala projects had almost reached the final stage. “Once completed, these projects would have helped revive several sub-canals of Ramappa, Rangaya and Pakala lakes. As many as 300 ponds will also get filled, which would help the authorities provide water till the last ayacut,” Reddy mentioned.

Narsampet MLA P Sudarshan Reddy mails
a postcard to Union Jal Shakti Minister,
appealing to the latter to withdraw the
decision to halt two projects, on Wednesday

Speaking to the media, Sudharshan Reddy said that it was unbecoming for the Central government to halt these two projects at a time when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is busy redesigning projects to provide Godavari water to all farmers. 

Alleging a political conspiracy behind the decision of the Centre, Reddy alleged that the Union government did not support the State during the construction of these projects. He demanded that the Central government lift these restrictions immediately. 

