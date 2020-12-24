Talks with farmers will resolve issue: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that any issue could be resolved through talks and added that the Central government had already declared that they were willing to hold a dialogue with the farmers’ organisations. The VP interacted with progressive farmers on the occasion of Kisan Diwas at his residence here on Wednesday.

Venkaiah Naidu emphasized that dialogue was the way forward to resolve the issues raised by farmers. Expressing his happiness on interacting with farmers on the occasion of ‘Kisan Diwas’, he said that food security and progress of the nation were closely linked to agriculture, which had to be protected and made sustainable.

Income supplementation

Stating that the government had taken many initiatives with a view to doubling the income of farmers, he stressed the need to increase productivity and make agriculture climate-resilient. Devarapalli Harikrishna, from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Byrapaka Raju from Nagarkurnool district, Sukhavasi Haribabu from Rangareddy district and a farmer couple, Lavanya and Ramana Reddy, from Nagarkurnool district too interacted with the Vice-President.

When organic farming paid off

The farmers, some of whom came along with their family members, told the Vice President that they were quite happy after switching over to organic farming as they were getting good profits. Progressive farmer, G Nagaratnam Naidu, from Chittoor, informed the VP that he was implementing integrated farming, bio-diversity and effective water management. He was cultivating a wide variety of crops by using less water

