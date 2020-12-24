Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay terms KCR’s affection for Narasimha Rao fake, GHMC poll ploy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that the affection showered by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was fake. He paid tributes to the former PM on his death anniversary on Wednesday. Addressing the media, Sanjay said, “Intellectuals like Narasimha Rao played their role in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, while karasevaks sacrificed themselves for the cause.”

Recalling the reforms brought about by Narasimha Rao, Sanjay said, “To honour his contributions, the Centre has brought postal stamps.”Taking a dig at Chandrashekar Rao, Sanjay said, “The Chief Minister recalled Narasimha Rao only ahead of GHMC elections to get an advantage in the polls. Though the government has spent crores of rupees in the name of centenary celebrations, it failed to conduct even a single programme.”

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday directed the BJP SC Morcha to fight against the “anti-SC policies” of the State government and to make pro-SC initiatives by the Centre reach the people.