VHP to seek funds from 3 crore in Telangana for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

HYDERABAD: Volunteers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will reach out to three crore people among 40 lakh families in over 9,000 villages across Telangana to seek funds for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The outfit has formed a State unit of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan to collect donations from devotees. It has also constituted five-member teams which will conduct a door-to-door fundraising campaign from January 15 to February 27. Following the call by the VHP, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao, who is also a lawyer, has donated `1 crore on behalf of his client, M Ramakrishna.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Alok Kumar, the central working president of the VHP and national convenor of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, said transparency will be ensured at all levels.

Ram Mandir donors can avail I-T exemption

“The collections will be made by coupons, printed in the denominations of `10, `100, and `1,000. The cash will then be deposited in the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda or Punjab National Bank within 48 hours. Every depositor will have a registered code number at the nearest branch of one of the three designated banks,” he said.

Alok Kumar further said donation of `2,000 or more will accepted and the receipt will be issued to the donor, who can avail an income tax exemption under Section 80 (G) of the Income Tax Act. “Larsen and Toubro is building the Mandir, while Tata Consultancy, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Mumbai, IIT-Chennai, IIT-Guwahati and CBRI-Roorkee will be the engineers for consultation. Dunes of 60-70 feet will be built on the banks of the Sarayu river, which will be a challenge.

There will be a magnificent temple by 2024, which will be built with stone and have a lifetime of 1,000 years. Cement and iron rods will not be used in its construction,” he said.Additionally, the Ram Mandir will inspire people to follow Hinduism, he said. “The difference between high and low, untouchability and casteism will vanish from the country. This campaign is to eliminate terrorism and, in essence, we want to bring Ram Rajya,” Alok Kumar said.