Cyberabad police file chargesheet in Hemanth caste killing case

The case has been assigned to the IX Additional District Court at LB Nagar, which has been designated as the Fast Track Court.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Hemanth with his wife Dontireddy Avanti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the brutal murder of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar, in the case of ‘honour’ killing that occurred in September, 2020, have filed the chargesheet in the Court. A Fast Track Court has already been established for the trial. 

It may be mentioned that Hemanth, a 28-year-old interior designer from Hyderabad, was allegedly murdered by his wife Dontireddy Avanti’s parents and relatives because of his caste. As many as 18 persons have been accused in the heinous crime. 

Reportedly, Cyberabad police have appealed to the Court for capital punishment to the accused persons. In the chargesheet filed a couple of days ago, the police have named 18 persons, including Avanti’s parents Donthireddy Laxma Reddy and Donthireddy Archana, her maternal uncle Guduru Yugender Reddy and several other relatives as accused persons under Sections 120B(1), 302, 365, 452, 509, 323 and 506 R/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Investigating officials, who established that Hemanth’s murder was a case of ‘honour’ killing, have also submitted evidences in the form of call records, CCTV footages and forensic reports. The case has been assigned to the IX Additional District Court at LB Nagar, which has been designated as the Fast Track Court.

Hemanth honour killing case Cyberabad
