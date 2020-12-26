STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

20 people fall sick, get hospitalised in Telangana after pesticide residue found in vegetables

The officials finally figured out that the villagers had been using vegetables sprayed with pesticides, without washing them properly for cooking, which caused the reaction.

Published: 26th December 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

vegetables

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As many as 20 people, belonging to Bajana thanda of Ayodya village, were hospitalised on Friday after they experienced stomach pain and diarrhoea.

 According to sources, around 102 persons belonging to the thanda have not been well for the past three days and the condition of many worsened by Friday, after which they were admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, a few villagers alleged that this was a result of drinking contaminated water.

On learning about the incident, local officials informed Collector VP Gautam and he immediately sent four medical teams to the spot.

The officials finally figured out that the villagers had been using vegetables sprayed with pesticides, without washing them properly for cooking, which caused the reaction.

Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr D Sri Ram said: “The medical teams tested all the villagers. After the tests, around 20 of them were hospitalised and discharged later, as their conditions improved. Though we collected water samples and sent them for tests, the reports did not mention anything specific.

Meanwhile, we learnt that the villagers have been spraying pesticides on red chilli and tomato crop for the past four days. We soon contacted the agriculture officials, who came and collected samples from the crop. During further tests it was found that the pesticides caused the reaction, as people had not been washing chillis and tomatoes properly before cooking them.” He also said that the condition of all people are stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana pesticides in vegetables
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp