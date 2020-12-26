20 people fall sick, get hospitalised in Telangana after pesticide residue found in vegetables

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As many as 20 people, belonging to Bajana thanda of Ayodya village, were hospitalised on Friday after they experienced stomach pain and diarrhoea.

According to sources, around 102 persons belonging to the thanda have not been well for the past three days and the condition of many worsened by Friday, after which they were admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, a few villagers alleged that this was a result of drinking contaminated water.

On learning about the incident, local officials informed Collector VP Gautam and he immediately sent four medical teams to the spot.

The officials finally figured out that the villagers had been using vegetables sprayed with pesticides, without washing them properly for cooking, which caused the reaction.

Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr D Sri Ram said: “The medical teams tested all the villagers. After the tests, around 20 of them were hospitalised and discharged later, as their conditions improved. Though we collected water samples and sent them for tests, the reports did not mention anything specific.

Meanwhile, we learnt that the villagers have been spraying pesticides on red chilli and tomato crop for the past four days. We soon contacted the agriculture officials, who came and collected samples from the crop. During further tests it was found that the pesticides caused the reaction, as people had not been washing chillis and tomatoes properly before cooking them.” He also said that the condition of all people are stable.