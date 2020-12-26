NAAC blacklists Malla Reddy College of Engineering in Kompally for five years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has blacklisted the Malla Reddy College of Engineering (MRCE), Kompally, for five years and rejected the Self Study Report (SSR) submitted by it last December for accreditation.

In its letter to the college dated December 24, NAAC pointed out that the certificates, purportedly given by BHEL, Yash Technologies and Airtel, “appear to be fabricated in layer, especially with regard to the aspects of seal, signature and letterhead”.

It further said the opinions of experts obtained on the same confirmed the possibility of digital fabrication. NAAC had accredited the college with B++ grade in July, 2018, which was supposed to be valid till July, 2023. But it sent a show-cause notice in November, 2019 and conducted a reassessment.

In the 88th Executive Committee meeting held on November 20 this year, the facts regarding the discrepancies were placed and the decision to blacklist the college was taken. NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which assesses and accredits higher education institutions in the country.

“The NAAC accreditation will not affect the existing students but will impact admissions. Students might not prefer to take admission in a college that is blacklisted and not accredited. Since it is a private college, they do not have to bother about the UGC funding, which is based on the NAAC ranking. However, since it has been blacklisted for five years, it is likely to intervene with the implementation of the New Education Policy,” a senior official of the UGC told Express.

In its 2018 Annual Quality Assurance Report, MRCE had submitted a list of students who interned with some organisations, including BHEL and Airtel. It had claimed to have links for internship, on-the-job training and sharing of research facilities.

College run by TS Labour Min’s group

The MRCE is one of the colleges run by the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions, the founder-chairman of which is Telangana Labour Minister and Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy.