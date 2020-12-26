Three arrested in Jagtial acid attack case

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Two days after a young woman was attacked with acid at Thimmapur thanda, Ibrahimpatnam police arrested three persons for the offence here on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Jagtial SP Ch Sindhu Sharma said that after the death of the victim’s husband, a man named Puppala Gajender Dabba had been helping her out financially.

He, however, felt that she was not being grateful enough for his actions, and therefore decided to hurt her.

He sought help from his friends Kummari Dinesh and Bantu Prakash to attack her. As per their plan, he took the victim and her sisters to Metpalli for shopping on December 23.

While dropping them off at Thimmapur thanda after shopping, his friend Prakash attacked her with acid and fled the scene with the help of Dinesh.

The trio were arrested, and cases under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and other Sections were registered against them.