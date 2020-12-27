STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yadavs want ticket for Nomula’s kin, to hold meeting in dist today

Published: 27th December 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NALGONDA:  People from Yadav caste have decided to put pressure on the TRS to allot ticket to a family member of the deceased Nagarjunasagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah for bypoll in the constituency.
They took the decision as there is speculation that TRS will not give a ticket to a relative of Narsimhaiah. In view of this, Yadav groups will hold a meeting in Nalgonda on Sunday in the name of Santhapa Sabha.

In the previous elections, Narsimhaiah defeated his nearest rival, Congress’ K Jana Reddy, by 7,771 votes. He won despite being a non-local, and was appreciated by people for implementing various development programmes. A byelection will be held in the constituency within six months. The TRS’ move to gain sympathy votes in Dubakka bypolls did not succeed.

Due to this, the party may field someone not related to Narsimhaiah in Nagarjunasagar. Majority of the voters in the constituency are of Yadav caste and are demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allot a ticket to the former MLA’s son N Bhagath.

