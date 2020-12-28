Reinstate 26 castes in Backward Classes list, cry Telangana leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) member Talloju Achari, on Sunday, termed the Telangana government’s move to remove 26 castes from the BC (Backward Classes) list a political conspiracy. Speaking at a public meeting, he demanded that the deleted castes be reinstated in the BC list.

Addressing a gathering attended by members of the deleted castes, Achari said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had taken the step without any rhyme or reason. He rebuked the CM stating that the latter only meets representatives of MNCs and not people from marginal communities. “Due to the government’s decision, the children of BC parents have turned into OCs, and they have lost reservations even at the national level,” Achari said.

BC leader R Krishnaiah called upon BCs to unite to clinch pollical power. He said that injustice was being meted out to the BCs as they were being ruled by castes who constitute only 0.4 per cent of the population. He warned the government that they would lay siege to the Pragathi Bhavan if government did not reverse its decision.

Castes originally from Andhra Pradesh

The 26 castes - such as Koppulavelama, Kalinga, Toorpu Kapu, Gavara, Setti Balija - were deleted from the BCs list by TRS government as they did not originally exist in TS. Alla Ramakrishna, president of ‘Struggle committee of Telangana State 26 BC deleted communities’ said these castes were being discriminated against as they were from AP