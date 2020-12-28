STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ryots threaten to kill selves at village office in Telangana

On learning about their protest, revenue authorities rushed to the panchayat office and pacified them.

Published: 28th December 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers K Amrutha and M Kamala, holding petrol and pesticide bottles, along with their sons, inside the Ananthapalli village office on Sunday.

Farmers K Amrutha and M Kamala, holding petrol and pesticide bottles, along with their sons, inside the Ananthapalli village office on Sunday.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at Ananthapalli village in Boinpalli mandal on Sunday after two woman farmers, along with their sons, threatened to kill themselves inside the panchayat office building.

According to sources, the farmers — Kannam Amrutha and Mallarapu Kamala — reached the village office carrying petrol and pesticide bottles. They locked themselves inside the panchayat office building and threatened to end their lives if the authorities didn’t ensure justice from their landlords, who have been forcing the two farmers to return their land.

Speaking to the media, the protesting farmers said that they purchased around 8.5 acres of land from a Karimnagar-based doctor, U Narsimha Reddy, around 30 years ago and have been cultivating these lands since then.

“On Saturday, Narsimha Reddy’s children sent some goons to our village and they threatened us with dire consequences if we don’t vacate the land immediately. Though we contacted the local police and informed them about the incident, the officials did not respond to our plaint,” the farmers said. On learning about their protest, revenue authorities rushed to the panchayat office and pacified them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp