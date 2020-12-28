Ryots threaten to kill selves at village office in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at Ananthapalli village in Boinpalli mandal on Sunday after two woman farmers, along with their sons, threatened to kill themselves inside the panchayat office building.

According to sources, the farmers — Kannam Amrutha and Mallarapu Kamala — reached the village office carrying petrol and pesticide bottles. They locked themselves inside the panchayat office building and threatened to end their lives if the authorities didn’t ensure justice from their landlords, who have been forcing the two farmers to return their land.

Speaking to the media, the protesting farmers said that they purchased around 8.5 acres of land from a Karimnagar-based doctor, U Narsimha Reddy, around 30 years ago and have been cultivating these lands since then.

“On Saturday, Narsimha Reddy’s children sent some goons to our village and they threatened us with dire consequences if we don’t vacate the land immediately. Though we contacted the local police and informed them about the incident, the officials did not respond to our plaint,” the farmers said. On learning about their protest, revenue authorities rushed to the panchayat office and pacified them.