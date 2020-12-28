STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Vehicle sales go through the roof in October, November

Sale of two, four-wheelers steadily increases post lockdown; from 1,226 vehicles in April,2020 to 76,519 in Oct-Nov

Published: 28th December 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sale of vehicles in Telangana witnessed a drastic drop in April and June this year. However, two and four wheelers sales picked up and saw a sharp rise in October and November, even higher than the pre-Covid times. From just 1,226 vehicles that were sold in April, the number increased to 76,519. 

The automobile and transportation industry were two of the worst-hit ones during the pandemic, as drivers and automobile sellers, were not sure what would become of the industry by the end of the year. But, it was correctly predicted by experts that the sale of personal vehicles would increase slowly but steadily, as people would think twice before taking public transportation.

According to data from the State Transport Department, in the month of April, the number of four-wheelers sold across the State was just three in comparison to April 2019 when 10,556 four-wheelers were sold. In April 2020, around 212 two-wheelers were sold in comparison to 68,230 two-wheelers sold in April 2019.  

The numbers suddenly spiked up in June, when 30,359 two wheelers were bought, however, the number stayed low with only 2,547 four wheelers sold. 

Prediction comes true

As per the prediction of automobile industry experts, the number of two wheelers was bound to overtake the number of four wheelers sold, by a substantially large margin. This occurred as the lockdown affected the population’s purchasing capacity, but also the fear of contracting the virus on public transport forced them to buy a private vehicle. 

Over the next five months till November, the purchase of both two wheelers and four wheelers have steadily increased, to a point where purchase of four wheelers have surpassed the sales in comparison to October and November 2019.

