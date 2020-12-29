STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM volte-face on farm laws irks Oppn

Bandi smells conspiracy in KCR’s U-turn; Uttam asks him not to stop procurement in villages 

Published: 29th December 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:28 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao softened his stance on the Centre’s new farm laws, the Congress and BJP, on Monday, came down heavily on the CM, and asked him not to remove procurement centres in villages.Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, wherein he released a mobile app for party workers ahead of the MLC polls, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, “It appears that the CM has been studying the farm laws one page per day. That is why it took him so long to understand them and change his mind.”

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar
releases a mobile application, which helps
party cadre search for MLC voters, in
Hyderabad on Monday

Bandi further said that the CM’s life would also take a U-turn in the near future, making him a ‘passport broker’ once again. He alleged that KCR had been fickle about almost every policy of the State.Demanding that the CM give the people a reason for opposing the farm laws in the beginning and supporting them now, Bandi said he smelled a conspiracy. “If the State government is truly committed to implementing the farm laws, it should conduct awareness camps.

I will help the CM in facilitating the implementation of the farm laws, if he selflessly supports the cause. It has been eight months since the farm laws were enacted. Why did it take him so long to arrive at a policy decision,” Bandi asked.However, Bandi said that there was no provision to remove procurement centres, and demanded that the CM roll back his decision and continue procuring produce at the village-level.

CM pushed farmers into crises, says TPCC chief
Speaking after hoisting the Congress party’s flag on the occasion of its 136th Formation Day at Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the CM of aligning with the BJP-led Central government after expressing fake solidarity with the farmers protesting the new laws.

Stating that the procurement centres were established by the previous Congress regime and not by the TRS government, he said that the State government should continue to buy agricultural produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP). He added that it was the CM who imposed the regulated farming system on farmers and pushed them into huge crises. Uttam condemned KCR for blaming the farmers for their losses. 

BJP, TRS governance based on lies: Uttam
TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS government in the State were deceiving citizens. “Their governance is based on lies and corruption,” he said

Comments

