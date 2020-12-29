STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hussaini Alam in Warangal flooded since August

Residents say water overflows into the area from Gundam Cheruvu inside the fort

Published: 29th December 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of Hussaini Alam navigate a flooded street near Warangal fort. The area has been flooded since heavy rains in August, 2020

Residents of Hussaini Alam navigate a flooded street near Warangal fort. The area has been flooded since heavy rains in August, 2020

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  Even more than four months after heavy rainfall in the district, around 150 families residing in Hussain Alam locality near the Khila Warangal (Warangal fort) are still suffering due to inundation of water.Residents say water overflows into the locality from Gundam Cheruvu inside the fort, and blame the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation’s (GWMC) apathy for the occurrence. Water has entered residents’ houses in low-lying areas and weakened the foundations. Many residents have vacated their houses and a few have moved to their relatives’ homes.

Residents of Hussaini Alam navigate a flooded
street near Warangal fort. The area has been
flooded since heavy rains in August, 2020

Mohammed Shabana, who resides close to Gundam Cheruvu in Khila Warangal, said sewage from the surrounding colonies is directly let into the Cheruvu, causing overflow of water from the lake. “The streets are underwater and many people have fallen sick from the stagnant water. We have given many representations to GWMC officials, but nothing has been done.

She said snakes from the lake are entering streets and houses through the water. She alleged that the GWMC officials concerned and the Corporator had turned a blind eye on their issues. “We cannot even come to stand here in the evenings. Nobody is listening to our pleas,” Shabana said.

GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy claimed the civic body had started diverting water using pumping machines. She said waters had entered low-lying houses because the Gundam Cheruvu had received water from reservoirs whose levels were over the full capacity. “GWMC officials have inspected the area and identified existing points for diversion of water from affected areas. But, the Warangal fort is under the Archaeology Department authorities’ jurisdiction, to whom we have submitted a report and are waiting for their permission to start works,” Satpathy said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hussaini Alam Warangal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp