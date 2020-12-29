Hussaini Alam in Warangal flooded since August

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Even more than four months after heavy rainfall in the district, around 150 families residing in Hussain Alam locality near the Khila Warangal (Warangal fort) are still suffering due to inundation of water.Residents say water overflows into the locality from Gundam Cheruvu inside the fort, and blame the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation’s (GWMC) apathy for the occurrence. Water has entered residents’ houses in low-lying areas and weakened the foundations. Many residents have vacated their houses and a few have moved to their relatives’ homes.

Residents of Hussaini Alam navigate a flooded

street near Warangal fort. The area has been

flooded since heavy rains in August, 2020

Mohammed Shabana, who resides close to Gundam Cheruvu in Khila Warangal, said sewage from the surrounding colonies is directly let into the Cheruvu, causing overflow of water from the lake. “The streets are underwater and many people have fallen sick from the stagnant water. We have given many representations to GWMC officials, but nothing has been done.

She said snakes from the lake are entering streets and houses through the water. She alleged that the GWMC officials concerned and the Corporator had turned a blind eye on their issues. “We cannot even come to stand here in the evenings. Nobody is listening to our pleas,” Shabana said.

GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy claimed the civic body had started diverting water using pumping machines. She said waters had entered low-lying houses because the Gundam Cheruvu had received water from reservoirs whose levels were over the full capacity. “GWMC officials have inspected the area and identified existing points for diversion of water from affected areas. But, the Warangal fort is under the Archaeology Department authorities’ jurisdiction, to whom we have submitted a report and are waiting for their permission to start works,” Satpathy said.