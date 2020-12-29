Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan holds Covid-19 awareness session on Twitter, answers queries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan held an awareness session on Covid- 19 on her Twitter account on Monday. During the interactive session, which lasted for an hour, the Governor answered over 250 questions and over 140 retweets were clocked on her tweet. One question was about the impact a person wearing mask would have on people, who are not wearing masks. “For us to contain this pandemic, all of us have to participate in the drive against the virus.

I appreciate you for taking precautionary measures religiously. People like you can be a role model to others and educate them about the spread and transmissibility,” replied the Governor. Many of the queries were centred around the vaccine.

The Governor explained that the vaccine was just one part of the solution, but the important part was to break the chain. “We have to break the chain by taking adequate precautions. Vaccines create antibodies to fight the virus. It is not treatment but prevention. People already affected by the virus should also take it,” she said and added, “If all of us take adequate precautions, we can prevent the spread of virus.”

She also took questions on post-Covid-19 recovery. “Post- Covid convalescence period may have symptoms of exhaustion. Have nutritious food such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and vitamins to regain your wellbeing,” she said.