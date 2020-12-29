STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timely help for woman with ectopic pregnancy

The rare condition, which was called (Ectopic) pregnancy, could kill the patient in a few hours as it could cause excessive haemorrhage and lead to uterine rupture.

Published: 29th December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based hospital performed a four-hour long surgery to save the life of a 29- year-old woman, who had an ectopic pregnancy. It is a rare condition found only in one among 3,000 cases of pregnancy. The woman had severe vomiting and weakness, so she was immediately rushed to the hospital. “Thorough investigations revealed a sack-like lump on the caesarean scar (scar formed from her earlier pregnancy). The lump suggested that the woman had conceived in the wrong place, which could lead to uterine rupture or even her death,” said Dr Jyoti Kankanala, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Continental Hospitals.

The rare condition, which was called (Ectopic) pregnancy, could kill the patient in a few hours as it could cause excessive haemorrhage and lead to uterine rupture. The uterus is also often severed from the body, however, in this case, they could preserve it to ensure that the woman could conceive again. “Such a condition is rare, and appears only in women who have undergone caesarean section.

Considering the comp l e x i t y , a multi-disciplinary effort was put up to stabilise the condition of the patient by performing uterine artery embolisation, which was achieved in just four hours. After 36 hours, using laparoscopy, the uterus was emptied and preserved to normal condition,” she said. Though the procedure took place a month ago, the patient was under observation. After several examinations, she was recently declared fully fit.

