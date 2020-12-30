STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plots in unauthorised layouts can be resold in Telangana

Property owners in Telangana, who had purchased and registered plots/buildings in unauthorised layouts in the past, can now resell their properties with ease. 

Published: 30th December 2020 10:44 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The Stamps and Registration Department, on Tuesday, clarified that the registration of open plots/buildings could be done, provided that the property in question was acquired by the present owner using a valid registered document. 

In other words, if one purchased a land in an unauthorised layout and got it registered in the past, then he/she is permitted to resell it. It may be recalled that over 25 lakh people, who had purchased plots in unauthorised layouts, had applied for the LRS recently. The State government’s decision regarding these applications is pending due to an ongoing case in the High Court.  

Recently, the State government had stopped accepting new applications under the LRS, and around four to five lakh people are estimated to have been left out of the LRS since the stay. With Tuesday’s clarification, these property owners can resell their plots/buildings if a buyer comes forward to purchase them. Overall, around 30 lakh people would benefit from this move of the government.

However, the Stamps and Registration Department will not permit builders/realtors to sell new unauthorised plots/buildings to the public. Only properties that have already been registered can undergo a re-registration. In other words, first-time registration of unauthorised properties will not be permitted, officials clarified. 

According to a memo issued by the Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration Department, registration of open plots/structures can be undertaken provided the same has been acquired by the present owner using a valid registered document.

As mentioned above, no ‘new plot’ shall be registered unless it has been approved by a competent authority or is in an authorised layout. The memo clarified that there was no restriction on the registration of plots in authorised layouts, plots regularised under the LRS, and buildings/structures covered under the BPS/BRS schemes. The department issued the said clarification as the public encountered difficulties in getting their plots/structures registered.

