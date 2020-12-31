Komatireddy vows fight to stop LRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Wednesday, said that he would continue his legal fight against the Layout Regulation Scheme (LRS) until it is permanently scrapped.

Komatireddy said that people were suffering because of the LRS. If the LRS is not scrapped, people would certainly dethrone KCR, he said. Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the announcements of job recruitments, salary hikes and increase in retirement age, he said it was no surprise that the CM thought of these measures just before the MLC elections.

Meanwhile, Komatireddy called on Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari. He requested the Minister to a declare a National Highway from ORR at Gowrelly to Kothagudem, upgradation of NH 167 from Alinagar to Miryalaguda.