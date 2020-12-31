STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR now writes to Nirmala asking for sewer system funds

In his letters to the Union Ministers on Wednesday, Rama Rao explained that the State government was taking up various innovative programmes in Hyderabad. 

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to allocate funds in the forthcoming Union Budget to implement a comprehensive sewerage plan for Hyderabad and related works in other municipalities. 

In his letters to the Union Ministers on Wednesday, Rama Rao explained that the State government was taking up various innovative programmes in Hyderabad. Rama Rao’s letter stated that the State government completed planning, survey, design and estimates for the comprehensive sewerage master plan for Hyderabad. The plan, being taken up after the NGT’s directions for cleaning up the Musi river, would have a 2,232 km network of sewer lines besides sewerage treatment plants, sewerage collection networks and other works. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,722 crore and it will be completed in 36 months. Rama Rao urged the Union Ministers to allocate at least 20 per cent funds, i.e., Rs 750 crore in the Union Budget 2021-22 for augmenting the Hyderabad sewerage system. 

Due to the recent unprecedented floods in Hyderabad, the government is taking up a strategic nala development programme, which requires Rs 1,200 crore. Rama Rao wanted the Union Ministers to allocate Rs 240 crore for the programme in the Union Budget. 

The Municipal Minister also sought funds for the second biggest city in the State — Warangal. “We are planning to take up Metro Neo Project for Warangal,” Rama Rao wrote. He wrote that the 15.5 km Warangal Metro Corridor required Rs 1,050 crore and sought at least 20 per cent funds, i.e., Rs 210 crore from the Centre.

He wrote that the State required Rs 13,288 crore for underground drainage system for 57 municipalities. “We are planning to take up underground drainage system at an estimated cost of Rs 2,828 crore in 30 towns. Allocate Rs 750 crore in the Union Budget for the same,” he wrote.

