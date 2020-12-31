STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ministers meet parents of girls abused by principal in Telangana

They spoke with the families of five victims at the district collectorate here and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each family offered by the government.

Published: 31st December 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and Puvvada Ajay address the media in Kothagudem

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar interacted with family members of minor girls who were sexually abused by a government school headmaster in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, on Wednesday.

They spoke with the families of five victims at the district collectorate here and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each family offered by the government. Speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar said a five-member enquiry committee headed by the Superintendent of Police would be set up to probe the matter. Similarly, the High Court would be requested to establish a fast track court to hear the case.

Parents of the girls who were abused, gave their consent to lodge their children at Baalala Sadhan for better care. ITDA officials were directed to provide fully subsidised essential commodities to the victims’ families. The District Collector was asked to submit a report suggesting measures to prevent such incidents in the future, Ajay Kumar said. Meanwhile, Satyavathi Rathod stated that the accused Dodda Sunil Kumar, who was the headmaster of the Government Primary School was already suspended.

Ajay Kumar, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy offered an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 50, 000 for each family) as an immediate assistance from their own pocket. Similarly, MLAs Vanama Venkateswar Rao and B Haripriya offered Rs 1 lakh each to the five families.

MLAs Venkateswar Rao and Kantha Rao advised Opposition parties not to politicise the issue. ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, Women and Child Welfare Commissioner D Divya, Collector MV Reddy, ITDA PO, P Gowtham and others were present.

Govt gives Rs 2 L each to all 5 minor victims
During a meeting with the families of the five victims at the Khammam collectorate, the Minister handed over financial assistance of `2 lakh to each family offered by the government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Violence against women Crimes against women
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp