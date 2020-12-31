Ministers meet parents of girls abused by principal in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar interacted with family members of minor girls who were sexually abused by a government school headmaster in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, on Wednesday.

They spoke with the families of five victims at the district collectorate here and handed over financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each family offered by the government. Speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar said a five-member enquiry committee headed by the Superintendent of Police would be set up to probe the matter. Similarly, the High Court would be requested to establish a fast track court to hear the case.

Parents of the girls who were abused, gave their consent to lodge their children at Baalala Sadhan for better care. ITDA officials were directed to provide fully subsidised essential commodities to the victims’ families. The District Collector was asked to submit a report suggesting measures to prevent such incidents in the future, Ajay Kumar said. Meanwhile, Satyavathi Rathod stated that the accused Dodda Sunil Kumar, who was the headmaster of the Government Primary School was already suspended.

Ajay Kumar, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy offered an amount of Rs 2.5 lakh (Rs 50, 000 for each family) as an immediate assistance from their own pocket. Similarly, MLAs Vanama Venkateswar Rao and B Haripriya offered Rs 1 lakh each to the five families.

MLAs Venkateswar Rao and Kantha Rao advised Opposition parties not to politicise the issue. ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, Women and Child Welfare Commissioner D Divya, Collector MV Reddy, ITDA PO, P Gowtham and others were present.

Govt gives Rs 2 L each to all 5 minor victims

During a meeting with the families of the five victims at the Khammam collectorate, the Minister handed over financial assistance of `2 lakh to each family offered by the government