Specific policies for startups soon, says KTR

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the upcoming year, the State government is going to introduce industry-specific policies for startups in view of the hardships faced by them due to the pandemic, IT Minister KT Rama Rao told Express.

“This year, in view of the unprecedented times brought about by the pandemic, the Telangana government is going to introduce sector-specific policies for startups and nurture an innovation ecosystem in the space of Emerging Technologies and Social Impact,” Rama Rao told this paper.

Startups, like most business enterprises, faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown in the country. According to T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan, worldwide, around 15 per cent of startups have halted operations, and many more may do so in the coming days.

“Around 44 per cent of startups have cash for less than six months at the moment. Among them, many will shut down. Seed stage deals have dropped the most. Insitutional fundings, have dropped by 30 per cent in Q2,” Narayan told Express.

However, according to experts, the startup ecosystem was in the recovery stage, and the coming year would be far better for the sector.

“The State has launched various initiatives over the last six years to promote a culture of entrepreneurship. The creation and the growth of organisations such as T-Hub, TSIC, RICH, We-Hub, T-Works, and Emerging Technologies wing stand testimony to the commitment of TS towards boosting the ecosystem,” Rama Rao said. T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan said that it was the travel and hospitality startups that took a lot of hits but it has opened up chances in the Ed Tech and Health Tech domain.

As for T-Hub, Narayan said that the startup incubator would concentrate Tier 2 cities. “The places will be managed by TSIC, but the intervention through mentors will be through T-Hub,” he said.