Telangana steps up to contain spread of UK Covid variant

Telangana reported 474 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the Statewide tally to 2,85,939 cases.

Published: 31st December 2020 09:26 AM

The State reportedTela 474 new Covid cases. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two more UK returnees in Telangana tested positive for the new mutated variant of Covid-19, State Health Department officials are taking steps to arrest the virus’ spread. Containment efforts, in areas where the two persons resided before being admitted to the isolation centre, has been intensified. “The containment efforts will continue until the chain of transmission is broken and all infections are ruled out,” said Director of Public Health of Telangana, Dr G Srinivas Rao. 

He explained that isolation of the two patients will continue until they test negative and they will have to be in isolation for 14 more days, even after being discharged. It is learnt that around 10 UK returnees who tested positive for Covid-19 have been put up in the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) on a separate floor, which has an exclusive group of medical staff. “We have also isolated the entire floor by keeping a gap of two-three floors above and below it,” added a senior official from the hospital. So far, 21 UK returnees have tested positive for Covid in Telangana.

State reports 474 new Covid cases

Telangana reported 474 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the Statewide tally to 2,85,939 cases. The state also saw 592 recoveries, taking the active caseload to 5,878 cases. With this, the recovery rate in the State is at 97.40%. The highest caseload was reported in GHMC limits with 102 cases, followed by Rangareddy (49) and Medchal (45). The State also reported three deaths on the day, taking toll to 1,538 cases.

