Home States Telangana

Telangana government plans Sanitation Hub with Rs 25 crore seed fund

The S-Hub would build ecosystem for innovation, knowledge dissemination in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector.

Published: 01st February 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao at the Ink Wash summit in Hyderabad on Friday | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to make cities and towns hygiene-friendly, Municipal Administration Minister  KT Rama Rao on Friday announced the establishment of  Sanitation Hub (S-Hub), an incubator for promoting startups and innovations in water, sanitation, solid waste management and waste water recycling areas.  A seed fund of Rs 25 crore will be earmarked for this initiative.

Addressing delegates at the valedictory session of Ink Wash Summit here, Rama Rao said that the S-Hub would undertake incubation ideas and build an ecosystem for innovation, knowledge dissemination, capacity building, in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector. The State government has proposed to house the S-Hub at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) for two years and then set up a dedicated facility at the proposed Centre for Urban Excellence. 

The State government has prioritised the WASH sector and that it was committed to achieving the set targets well ahead of the globally-agreed timelines, the minister said.   “The government aims to transform Telangana into a hub for water and sanitation innovations in the country,” Rama Rao said.

The minister also said that the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana have achieved ODF status and are forging ahead to meet ODF++ protocols through safe management of faecal sludge and septage at 71 ULBs under the PPP format.

The minister stated that the State government was striving to universalise access to individual household tap connection and safe sanitation in all its urban local bodies. Telangana’s new Municipal Act is citizen centric and trust-based and took right approach to water and sanitation services and other municipal services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp