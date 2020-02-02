After poll debacle, Jupally likely to join Congress

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: The political scene in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district is fast changing after the recent municipal elections. The grapevine has been buzzing with the news that TRS senior leader and former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao may join the Congress. In the recently-concluded municipal elections, Jupally ensured the victory of 11 of his supporters by fielding them as All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidates as they were denied tickets by the TRS.

With this, Jupally had thought he would have an upper-hand in the Chairperson elections and had sought a bargain with TRS in the appointment of the Chairperson. However, the TRS, which won in nine wards, took the support of ex-officio members in claiming the Chairperson post and did not bother to negotiate with Jupally’s candidates. After the polls, he sought an appointment to meet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao which was denied to him.

He spent two days in Hyderabad and was denied an appointment to meet KCR. Given this, his supporters are of the opinion that he may not continue with the TRS. Sources said that he may soon join the Congress party or the BJP