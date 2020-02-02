Home States Telangana

Telangana Forest Department approves 20 development projects

Works include building railway lines, highways on forest lands; V-C of SWC says govt will ensure work won’t harm environment.

Published: 02nd February 2020

Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy (centre) held a meeting with the State Wildlife Council at Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Forest Department on Saturday gave environment clearance to 20 of the 24 proposed development projects relating to railways and highways on forest land. A 30-member committee of the State Wildlife Council gave the clearances. Forest Minister A Indrakaran

Reddy, who is also the vice-chancellor of State Wildlife Council, had attended the meeting.  “The approved projects for both government and private agencies will be constructed in a way that it does not harm the environment,” said Indrakaran.

The minister assured that the approved projects are for the public good. “The Telangana government is equally bothered about development and forests,” he said. The forest department will relocate a few villagers currently located in the Kawal Forest zone to pave way for roads and a railway line. “Both public and private agencies, which will carry the proposed works, will have to adhere to the rules. Otherwise, the forest department will take strict action against them,” Forest Minister said. 

He informed that the State government will also undertake road repair works for the Medaram Jatara in Mulugu district under the  Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary area. Underpasses will be constructed near roads and railway tracks in the thick forest areas where the wildlife movement is more. 

TAGS
Telangana Forest Department
